Brunello Cucinelli sales up by 12.2 percent, sees strong growth ahead

For the year 2024, Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli’s revenues of 1,278.4 million euros, increased by 12.2 percent at current exchange and 12.4 percent at constant exchange rates. In the fourth quarter, the company achieved a turnover of 358 million euros, an increase of 11.6 percent year-on-year.

The company said in a statement that sales in the last few weeks of the year, especially in the direct channel, have enabled it to slightly exceed the higher end of growth expectations for 2024, of between 11 percent and 12 percent.

Commenting on the preliminary trading update, Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of the luxury fashion house said: “Given the high quality of sales, we anticipate very strong profits.”

Brunello Cucinelli delivers strong performance

By geographical area, sales in the Americas were up 17.8 percent to 476.5 million euros, Europe increased by 6.6 percent to 456.5 million euros and Asia saw an uptick of 12.6 percent to 345.4 million euros. The company reported growth across China to Japan, and South Korea to the Middle East.

The company’s retail sales increased by 14 percent to 851.2 million euros in the full year and 15.4 percent in the fourth quarter, due to the growth in sales on a comparable basis and the positive contribution of selected openings.

The total network of boutiques stood at 130 as of December 31 and the number of hard shops was 50, with one new space added during the period under review..

Wholesale recorded an increase of 8.8 percent to 427.2 million euros.

Brunello Cucinelli predicts strong results ahead

Referring to 2025, the company said that it has seen positive initial sales of the spring-summer 2025 collections, following upbeat response to the last summer among both multi-brand customers and the specialist press.

Brunello Cucinelli added that the first comments and orders taken for the fall-winter 2025 women's pre-collection, in showrooms from early December, were also very positive.

The anticipates business opportunities arising for the brand, combined with an exclusive positioning and promising prospects in all geographical areas and distribution channels.

"For both 2025 and 2026, we envisage a gracious, healthy, and sustainable revenue growth of around 10 percent, accompanied by balanced profits," added Cucinelli.