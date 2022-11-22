Brunello Cucinelli signs 10-year licensing deal with EssilorLuxottica

Italian label Brunello Cucinelli has signed an exclusive 10-year licensing agreement with EssilorLuxottica, which will see the company design, manufacture and distribute eyewear under the ‘Brunello Cucinelli’ brand.

The agreement will run from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2032, with the first collection set to drop on the market in the first quarter of 2024.

It builds on the ongoing collaboration between the two companies, which started in 2021 and included the launch of a capsule collection signed by Cucinelli and Oliver Peoples.

With the new commitment, the two companies aim to further their relationship, as desired by Cucinelli and his family, a press release stated.

Speaking on the deal, Cucinelli, who serves as both the executive chairman and creative director of the fashion house, said: “The choice we met with the highly esteemed EssilorLuxottica is much more than an agreement.

“It is a token of mutual affection and respect between two realities that are inspired by a passion for beauty and for things done well.”

The designer recalled his relationship with Essilor founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, who he said was a “true source of inspiration” for him.

Cucinelli continued: “This is also why I am deeply confident in this precious understanding that our respective, new generations are called upon to nurture for the future.”