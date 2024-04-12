Buckle net sales drop 9.4 percent in March, appoints VP of women’s merchandising

Buckle reported a 9.4 percent drop in comparable store net sales for the five week period ended April 6, 2024, continuing the lifestyle retailer’s streak in quarterly and monthly decreases seen over the past year.

During the period, net sales for the company also fell by 8 percent to 104.3 million dollars, dropping from the prior 113.4 million dollars in the same period the year before.

For the nine-week period ended April 6, comparable store net sales decreased 10.3 percent, while net sales themselves dropped 6.8 percent to 182.6 million dollars, compared to last year’s 195.9 million dollars.

Alongside the report, Buckle further announced the promotion of Stacey Manary to the role of vice president of women’s merchandising, effective April 1.

Manary, who succeeds Kelli Molczyk, has been at Buckle since September 1995, most recently serving as director of women’s denim merchandising and operations.

In a release, president and CEO, Dennis Nelson, said on her appointment: “Stacey has been a valuable member of our women’s merchandising team for nearly 29 years.

“She has made an incredible impact on our women’s product over the years and especially our women’s denim. I am excited to see how the team can continue to grow under her expanded leadership."