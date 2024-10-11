Buckle posts decline in September comparable sales

Specialty apparel retailer Buckle’s comparable store sales decreased 4.3 percent in September, while total net sales decreased 2.5 percent to 100.6 million dollars.

The company said in a release that on the men’s side of the business, total sales for the period decreased 5.5 percent. The men’s business represented approximately 52 percent of total sales for the month.

Womenswear category sales decreased 1.5 percent, representing approximately 48 percent of total sales for the month.

Within the men’s and women’s categories combined, accessory sales for the fiscal month were up approximately 0.5 percent, while footwear sales were down about 24 percent. These two categories accounted for approximately 10.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively, of the current fiscal September net sales.

Buckle currently operates 443 retail stores in 42 states, consistent with the overall store count as of October 10, 2023.