Buckle Q2 comparable sales decrease 3.3 percent

The Buckle, Inc. comparable store net sales for the second quarter decreased 3.3 percent, while net sales for the quarter decreased 3.2 percent to 292.4 million dollars.

Comparable store net sales for the month of July decreased 1.3 percent. The company said in a release that net sales for the month under review decreased 2.6 percent to 95.1 million dollars.

The company added that comparable store net sales for the first six months decreased 6.3 percent and net sales decreased 5.9 percent to 575.3 million dollars compared to the same period last year.

Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states.