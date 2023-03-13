Buckle reports increase in Q4 sales, profit

Buckle has reported an increase in profit and sales in the fourth quarter of the year.

The US fashion retailer made net profit of 87.8 million dollars in the quarter ended January 28, up from 83.9 million dollars in the prior year period.

That came as net sales rose 5.5 percent to 401.8 million dollars, with comparable store sales up 4.6 percent, and online sales up 2.3 percent.

The Nebraska-based company made a full-year net profit of 254.6 million dollars, slightly below the 254.8 million dollars it reported a year earlier.

That came as net sales increased 3.9 percent to 1.345 billion dollars, with comparable store net sales increasing 3.3 percent and online sales up 4.3 percent.

Buckle currently operates 439 retail stores in 42 states.