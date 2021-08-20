Buckle reports jump in Q2 net sales, income

US fashion retailer Buckle has reported a jump in net sales and income in the second quarter of the year.

For the three months to July 31, net sales increased to 295.1 million dollars, 36.6 percent higher than a year ago and 44.8 percent higher than pre-Covid 2019 levels.

Online sales in the period dropped 5.5 percent to 43.4 million dollars, when compared to 2020 levels during lockdown, but increased by 88.1 percent compared to 2019 levels.

For the first half of the year, net sales came to 594.2 million dollars, 79.3 percent higher than a year ago and 46.7 percent higher than two years ago.

Net income for the second quarter was 51.4 million dollars, up from 34.7 million dollars a year earlier.

Half-year net income was 108.7 million pounds, compared with net income of 22.9 million dollars a year earlier.