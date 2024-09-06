Buckle's August comparable sales drop by 6.3 percent

The Buckle, Inc. net sales for the month of August decreased 6.6 percent to 105.1 million dollars.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the period under review decreased by 6.3 percent.

Net sales for the 30-week fiscal period decreased by 5.5 percent to 650 million dollars compared to the same period last year.

Offering a mix of apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle, headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, currently operates 441 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the opening of one new store during August in Visalia, California.