Bulgari and Thélios announce strategic eyewear partnership

Thélios, the eyewear division of LVMH, has signed an exclusive partnership with Bulgari for the creation, manufacturing, and global distribution of its eyewear.

In a statement, both brands said that the partnership starting in January 2024 would “combine Italian design and craftsmanship between heritage and visionary creativity” to grow Bulgari’s eyewear offering.

Jean-Christophe Babin, chief executive of Bulgari, said: “Bulgari and Thélios are united in their constant pursuit of excellence, bringing exceptional Italian crafts to the world.

"We are confident that this partnership will farther grow and elevate Bulgari eyewear, perfectly complementing our iconic jewellery collections.”

Alessandro Zanardo, chief executive of Thélios, added: “We are proud to join our forces with Bulgari, the epitome of Italian luxury. Together, we are merging our expertise to create exquisite collections that capture the essence of Bulgari’s brand DNA, while pushing the boundaries of innovation in the eyewear industry."