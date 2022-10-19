Burberry announces cost-of-living wage increase

British luxury heritage brand Burberry confirms that it has brought forward the implementation of the increased Living Wage in the UK by more than six months to support its staff in light of the rising cost of living.

The Living Wage Foundation, which sets the UK’s Living Wage pay rates, has calculated the new hourly rate at 10.90 pounds an hour across the UK, and 11.95 pounds in London. This wage rate is based on "what people need to live," and is independently calculated according to the cost of living based on a basket of household goods and services.

Currently, the government’s minimum wage for those under 23 years old is 9.18 pounds, and the national living wage for over 23s is 9.50 pounds in the UK.

Burberry, which has been a Living Wage employer in the UK since 2016, has implemented the increased rates from October 1, ahead of the deadline set by the Living Wage Foundation for accredited employers of May 14, 2023.

Commenting on the move, Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive officer at Burberry, said in a statement: “At Burberry, our priority is our people. We’re proud to implement the UK real Living Wage early and hope that this, coupled with the policies and wellbeing programmes we already have in place, will help to alleviate some of the challenges our colleagues are facing.”

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, added: “We are delighted that Burberry is implementing the new real Living Wage rates with immediate effect. Burberry is a long-time supporter and champion of the real Living Wage movement and today’s announcement will make a massive difference.

“Burberry is one of 11,000 Living Wage employers across the UK who are committed to always doing right by their employees by paying a wage based on the real cost of living.”