Burberry appoints former Chanel diversity head as chief people officer

British luxury brand Burberry has named Alexandra McCauley as its new chief people officer.

McCauley will start the position on November 15, when she will become responsible for all aspects of the brand’s people strategy on a global basis.

She will also join Burberry’s executive committee, and will report directly to chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd.

Based in London, McCauley currently serves as head of global diversity and inclusion and global people communications and engagement at Chanel, prior to which she had also held senior HR and labour relations roles at NBCUniversal.

Speaking on her appointment, Akeroyd said in a release: “I am delighted to welcome Alex to Burberry.

“Alex has a wealth of experience in building human and inclusive cultures within creative businesses, and she has a passion for helping people and organisations achieve their highest potential.

“I am looking forward to working with her to drive our strategy forward and realise our ambitions in this next phase.”

McCauley’s appointment comes as Burberry continues to reshuffle its leadership team, having recently named a slew of new executives, including a chief financial officer, chief supply chain and industrial officer and chief merchandising officer.

Since Akeroyd’s appointment to CEO last year, the company has been attempting to carry out a notable turnaround, even ousting former creative director Riccardo Tisci, who was later replaced by Daniel Lee.

Under his direction, Lee revealed a refreshed brand identity ahead of his debut show for London Fashion Week’s AW23 season, where he also displayed a pivot back to Burberry’s British roots in the form of updates to the brand’s signature codes.