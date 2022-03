Burberry Group plc has announced the appointment of Orna NíChionna as senior independent director with effect from April 2, 2022.

NíChionna, the company said in a release, has been an independent non-executive director since January 3, 2018. She is chair of the remuneration committee and is a member of the nomination committee.

The company added that Dame Carolyn McCall will retire as a non-executive director on April 2, 2022.