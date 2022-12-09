Burberry, Balenciaga and Nanushka honoured in 2022 PETA Fashion Awards

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has announced the winners of its 2022 Fashion Awards, created to recognise those in the industry making animal-friendly efforts.

British fashion house Burberry was selected for the Best Luxury Moment after it made the decision to ban exotic skins, while Copenhagen Fashion Week’s fur-free announcement won Best Catwalk Moment.

Luxury brand Balenciaga was the recipient of the Best Luxury Product award for its vegan coat made from plant-based leather Ephea.

Footwear brand LØCI nabbed Best Vegan Shoes, while Nanushka received Best Vegan Material for its vegan leather Okobor.

Balenciaga Ephea Vegan Coat AW22. Image: PETA

Ultimately, the winner of the Designer of the Year award was revealed to be Sarah Regensburger, the designer behind London Fashion Week’s fully vegan catwalk.

H&M, however, was named Villain of the Year, after it went back on its bans on cashmere and mohair.

Other winners included Frida Rome for Best Vegan Bags, Ecopel’s hemp-based Cannaba for Best Vegan Wool, Pilgrim for Best Menswear and Rebecca Cappelli, who was honoured with the Changemaker of the Year award for her documentary Slay.

In a release, PETA’s vice president of UK programmes and operations, Elisa Allen, said: “The vegan fashion revolution is truly here – from fur-free catwalks to luxury fashion made with plants.

“With our Fashion Awards, PETA is celebrating the progressive brands dedicated to making a change for animals and the planet.”