Burberry COO and CFO to step down

Luxury brand Burberry has announced that its chief operating and financial officer Julie Brown has notified that board of her intention to step down.

From the closure of its current financial year on April 1, 2023, Brown will be leaving the company after a six year stint to take on an opportunity outside of the luxury industry, the British brand said in a release.

It will now begin a process to select a successor for Brown’s position, with further updates to come in the future.

Via Burberry chair Gerry Murphy, the board thanked Brown for her “significant contribution to Burberry’s transformation”, particularly for her role in carrying out its sustainability ambitions.

In a release, Jonathan Akeroyd, the company’s recently appointed CEO, also commented on the departure, stating: "Julie has played a key role in positioning Burberry for growth, supported by a high-quality team.

“I would like to personally thank her for the support she has provided me since I joined six months ago. I look forward to building on the strong foundations we have in place to realise Burberry’s full potential.”