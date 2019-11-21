Burberry introduces 18-week global parental leave policy

Burberry is introducing a new global parental leave policy that offers all its employees 18-weeks of parental leave at full pay.

The policy, which takes effect 1 April 2020 and is eligible for those who have worked at the company for over a year, also offers employees the opportunity to work a 30-hour week at full pay for a further four weeks on their return.

Erica Bourne, chief people officer, said in a statement: “Creating an environment that is truly open and inclusive is incredibly important to us at Burberry. We want everyone to have the best possible experience and feel supported to succeed, especially during times of change in life. We believe our new parental leave policy, which is leading in the luxury industry, will make a significant difference to many of our colleagues around the world.”

Similarly, French luxury conglomerate Kering announced plans in September to extend its 14-week parental leave to men and partners in a move to promote equality in its business.

A report published this week by parenting website Mumsnet found that only 15 companies in the FTSE 250 informed job hunters about how much paid leave they could expect at their company and with how much pay.

Bourne added: “We’re proud to have an inclusive culture and now a policy which equalises our approach in all markets, enabling new parents to take time with their families and phase their return to work. It reflects our commitment to building a strong pipeline of talent, so that all colleagues are supported to develop their careers here at Burberry.”