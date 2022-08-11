Burberry receives SBTi approval for its net-zero emissions target

Burberry has become the first luxury fashion brand and one of the first companies globally to receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its net-zero emissions target.

The validation from SBTi confirms that Burberry’s goals to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 are based on the latest climate science and meet the urgent need to keep warming to 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement.

Caroline Laurie, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry, said in a statement: “The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) plays a critical role in ensuring ambitions set by businesses are in line with the latest climate science and will contribute to tackling the climate emergency. Rooting our commitments in science has always been a priority at Burberry, so we can ensure the steps we are taking will have the necessary impact and bring about lasting change.

“We continue to challenge ourselves to drive measurement, improvement and transparency across our operations and we are committed to continue working with our suppliers and partners to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable practices. We hope this encourages others to do the same.”

Burberry’s net-zero target is underpinned by a series of commitments across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. In the near term, Burberry has committed itself to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 95 percent by 2023 from a 2017 base year and reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 46.2 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

In the long term, Burberry has also pledged to maintain at least 95 percent absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG reductions from 2023 through 2040 against an FY2017 base year, while reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 90 percent by 2040 from a 2019 base year.

Scopes 1 and 2 cover emissions generated from Burberry’s own operations, such as electricity and gas in stores, manufacturing hubs and offices. Scope 3 refers to emissions in Burberry’s extended supply chain, such as energy usage by manufacturing and material sourcing partners.

Luiz Amaral, chief executive officer of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), added: “Climate science tells us that we need rapid and deep emissions cuts if we are to achieve global net-zero and prevent the most damaging effects of climate change. Burberry’s net-zero targets match the urgency of the climate crisis and set a clear example that their peers must follow.”