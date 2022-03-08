Burberry renews support of women-led initiatives as part of International Women’s Day

British luxury brand Burberry is continuing its commitment to supporting the National Literacy Trust (NLT) and The Prince’s Trust Women Supporting Women initiatives as part of International Women’s Day.

A donation to NLT will see the brand provide a pack of 12 books from the organisation’s International Women’s Day booklist and other resources to students in participating schools. The donation hopes to “encourage young students to expand their literary horizons in their formative years” and inspire them through the stories of other women.

Additionally, Burberry will also be providing funding to The Prince’s Trust to continue in the organisation’s support of younger women and providing them with access to employment and education opportunities.

In a news release, the company said: “While we have taken strides towards gender equality across our business, we know there is more to do within our organisation and across the industry.

“Alongside our global Diversity and Inclusion strategy, we are committing to a new ambition: becoming the best place to work for women in our industry.”

To show it is already taking steps, Burberry announced the launch of a summit featuring prominent women leaders, set to take place later this year, which will see discussions take place on methods to achieve gender equality.