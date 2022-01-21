Burberry’s new CEO to start ahead of schedule

British fashion brand Burberry has announced its newly appointed CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd, has agreed to start his position at Burberry on March 15, 2022, two weeks ahead of schedule.

It comes as the company reported a full-price comparable store sale increase of 26 percent against Q3, fiscal year ‘20 and a 15 percent increase against last year.

In the financial report, Burberry’s chair Gerry Murphy said: “Our focus categories outerwear and leather goods performed strongly as we continued to attract new, younger consumers to the brand.”

He added: “Despite the ongoing challenges of the external environment, we are confident of finishing the year strongly and providing an excellent platform on which to build when our new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd joins in [March].”

Akeroyd’s appointment was announced back in October 2021. He will be joining the company from Gianni Versace SpA, where he served as CEO since 2016.