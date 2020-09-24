Burberry to support the next generation of creative leaders

Burberry has expanded its creative arts scholarships, to support underrepresented students.

The new scholarships include: Central Saint Martins in London (fashion design, textile design, jewellery design, fashion communication and graphic communication), Institut Français de la Mode in Paris (fashion design) and The New School’s Parsons School of Design in New York City (architectural design, interior design, fashion marketing and communication, and strategic design and management).

The expansion of this builds on Burberry’s scholarship programme at the Royal College of Art in London, and it forms the company’s commitment to provide help for more than 50 students over the next five years.

Erica Bourne, chief people officer of Burberry, said in a statement: “In order to truly diversify the talent we bring into this industry, we have to meaningfully commit to diversifying our talent pipeline. This starts before the workplace, in education. We are delighted to be working with such an impressive array of creative institutions, all of which are equally dedicated to ensuring better representation within their programmes.”

Other goals of Burberry’s five-year-responsibility-agenda involve supporting one million people in the communities that sustain Burberry’s business and luxury industry, ensure 100 percent of Burberry’s products have at least one element which drives positive change, inventing new approaches in revaluing fashion waste and becoming carbon neutral in its own production.