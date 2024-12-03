Bureau Veritas announces acquistion of LBS Group

Bureau Veritas, a global firm for testing, inspection, and certification services, has acquired LBS Luxury Brands Services S.R.L. Group, a laboratory that specializes in quality control for the luxury fashion industry, including leather goods and footwear.

The move is part of Bureau Veritas' LEAP | 28 broader strategy to bolster its position and services in the luxury fashion industry while strengthening its supply chain solutions and presence in the Italian market.

Bureau Veritas' acquisition of LBS Group is a significant step for the company’s consumer products services division, as it enhances its presence in upstream services and boosts its ability to deliver quality and sustainability solutions across the supply chain. By adding expertise in the accessories sector, Bureau Veritas strengthens its portfolio and positions itself as a leading end-to-end service provider for high-end fashion brands.

“Merger and acquisition is an essential component of Bureau Veritas’ LEAP ­­| 28 strategy. With the acquisition of LBS Group, Bureau Veritas has closed ten acquisitions since the beginning of the year,” said Hinda Gharbi, chief executive officer of Bureau Veritas, in a statement.

“LBS Group’s capabilities in quality assurance strengthen our presence in upstream services for the luxury sector. It positions Bureau Veritas as a preferred partner in the luxury industry assurance market for the world's leading brands. I am delighted to welcome all our new colleagues from LBS Group to Bureau Veritas.”

Founded in 2013, LBS Group has become a strategic and trusted partner for premium and luxury brands, specializing in laboratory testing and supply chain quality management. Renowned for its expertise in accessories, metal hardware, and raw materials, LBS also drives sustainability by enhancing processes to improve quality and reduce defects at production sites. Headquartered in Italy, the company generated 8.8 million euros in 2023, supported by a team of over 100 specialists near key European production hubs.

"All our team members are honored to join Bureau Veritas’ global network, which is well positioned for growth into the luxury segment with huge market potential to expand our unique and innovative solutions as well as our shared values of integrity and high level of service delivery,” said Luca Cartocci, LBS Group CEO and founder, in a statement.

“Joining forces with Bureau Veritas will create a global integrated platform experience that can flexibly and expertly assist the fashion industry in the premium and luxury segments in corporate compliance, global market access, supply chain compliance, production quality assurance, and quality control, as well as solutions and consulting on process and product sustainability.”