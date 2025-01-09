Burton announces new chief marketing occifer & chief merchandising officer

Snowboard and outerwear brand Burton has announced the addition of two new executives to its leadership team. Jennifer Valentine has been appointed as chief merchandising officer and Debbie Lee as chief marketing officer.

Both strategic hires are said to “reflect Burton’s dedication to driving innovation and leadership in snowboarding, from product development to brand storytelling.” Both Valentine and Lee relocated to Burlington, Vermont, where they will be working from Burton’s global headquarters and are reporting to Burton’s CEO John Lacy, together with Donna Carpenter, owner of Burton.

“Burton’s commitment to snowboarding is stronger than ever, balancing growth while elevating our dedication to purpose impact work,” said John Lacy, CEO of Burton, in a statement. “We’re making strategic moves to grow our brand and three key categories: snowboarding hardgoods, performance outerwear and Anon winter protection. Jen & Debbie are the right leaders to help guide us in Burton’s next era of balancing profit and purpose.”

Jennifer Valentine, the first Chief Merchandising Officer at Burton Credits: Burton

Valentine, who began serving as Burton’s first chief merchandising officer this January, brings more than 18 years of experience, previously holding several roles across finance, strategy, sales, and merchandising at Adidas. During her close to two decade tenure at the sportswear brand, Valentine successfully oversaw various teams across diverse sports types and all product categories, from footwear to apparel and hardgoods.

Most recently, Valentine spearheaded global merchandising and go-to-market strategies for Adidas' soccer division. Previously, she led Adidas North America's soccer business, driving growth and elevating the brand's presence through a transformative strategy. In this role, she oversaw brand marketing, merchandising, and sports marketing with a cross-functional team.

“I’ve had a deep affinity for the Burton brand and its products ever since I started snowboarding in the ‘90s,” said Valentine in a statement on what drew her to the brand. “To now have the opportunity to contribute to Burton’s continued success through merchandising is truly exciting. I look forward to working with the team and accomplishing great things together.”

Debbie Lee, the new Chief Marketing Officer at Burton Credits: Burton

A native New Yorker, Lee joined Burton as chief marketing officer back in October 2024, inspired by the brand’s nearly 50-year snowboarding legacy. She is in charge of leading the brand, marketing, and creative teams, focusing on aligning Burton's heritage with a modern, global approach. Lee is committed to fostering innovation, collaboration, and meaningful impact.

Before joining Burton, Lee held senior roles at 4moms, Caastle, Skip Hop, and Elizabeth Arden, where she enhanced brand visibility and customer engagement through strategic change management. Known for her collaborative leadership, Lee focuses on building inclusive, high-performing teams that drive creativity and growth.

“Burton is the kind of brand every marketer dreams of – an epic story, passionate community and a spirit of innovation and progression,” said Lee in a statement. “I’m excited to work with this incredible team to drive our growth and inspire the next generation.”

Welcoming both executive hires, Carpenter added: “I look forward to collaborating with Jen, Debbie and the entire Burton team on our long-term strategy, which places our business results and our purpose work on equal footing. As a family-owned company, we’re committed to amplifying the power of snowboarding to build toward a healthy planet where all people can thrive, and I know Jen and Debbie share this commitment.”