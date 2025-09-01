Cacharel outlines revival plan after two-year hiatus

After a period of near-disappearance, French fashion brand Cacharel is staging a comeback, with plans to launch a new collection in September. The brand, which remains independent and is still led by its founder, Jean Bousquet, aims to revisit its heritage and revive its classic, timeless style. The relaunch will be a phased approach, starting with a renewed focus on digital presence and a return to professional trade shows.

Cacharel is historically known for its light blouses and dresses featuring soft Liberty prints, which were famously photographed by Sarah Moon in the 1960s. Despite its iconic status and history, the brand has faced significant challenges, including years of accumulated losses. While it has attempted comebacks in the past, a full revitalization has remained elusive. In 2021, the company reported a small net profit of 107,097.80 euros, a modest gain against years of substantial losses, including a -19.4 million euro loss in 2019.

The new strategy, as outlined by press and communications manager Léana Durandet, prioritizes re-engaging with the market. The brand's Instagram account will be activated, and its new collection will be presented to the press in a showroom this September. The relaunch will also see Cacharel's return to the Who's Next trade show. Looking ahead, the brand intends to open a physical boutique and launch an e-commerce site by 2026. The initial focus will be on the French market, with future plans for London and Milan. The new collection is expected to be priced between 80 and 390 euros, targeting a younger clientele with classic pieces.