Calida Group posts H1 loss, sales decline 8.8 percent

Calida Group’s currency-adjusted sales declined 8.8 percent to 111.3 million Swiss francs in the first six month period.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations was 0.5 million Swiss francs, while adjusted net loss was 0.5 million Swiss francs.

“Optimization of our group structure and personnel is progressing as planned. The recent disposal of Lafuma Mobilier is consistent with our plan to focus the Calida Group on the textile segment. Our core brands Calida, Aubade and Cosabella are well positioned internationally and offer attractive potential for growth,” said Felix Sulzberger, executive chairman of the Calida Group board.

Calida's contribution to group sales was 69.9 million Swiss francs, down 3.6 percent and Aubade's contribution was 33.6 million euros, down 3.9 percent. The company said in a release that with the French market particularly hard hit by consumer reticence, sales for Aubade are expected to extend their slight underperformance year-on-year into the second half.

The company added that acquired in 2022, the US lingerie brand Cosabella remains a challenging investment. Ongoing restructuring and strategic realignment led to a drop in sales to 10.3 million dollars, down 18.6 percent.