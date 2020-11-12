Caleres appoints Michael Edwards as President of Famous Footwear

Caleres has named Michael Edwards President of Famous Footwear, effective November 20, 2020. Edwards, the company said in a statement, will replace Molly Adams, who resigned her position to pursue an opportunity outside the organization.

“Mike is a capable and successful leader who has seen the business through every lens. I am confident he will use his institutional knowledge and his extensive digital commerce, operating, product and marketing experience to further the positive momentum within our largest brand. His deep understanding of the Famous customer and strong leadership abilities will be essential as we remain focused on growing sales and profit, executing on consumer strategies and delivering the Famous vision,” said Diane Sullivan, the company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Edwards joined Caleres in 2008, most recently serving as senior vice president of digital commerce, planning, allocation and stores. Prior to that he has held roles of increasing responsibility in Famous Footwear including time as chief customer officer, senior vice president of merchandise planning and analytics and vice president, sales and store operations.

Most recently, the company added, Edwards was instrumental in navigating the business through the economic shutdown, during which he played a critical role in reopening and operating the stores post-Covid and pivoting Famous Footwear to successfully meet the evolving needs of its customer base including leading the brand’s digital growth initiatives, implementation of QuadPay, the rollout of curbside service at more than 600 Famous Footwear stores and the coordination of increased store fulfillment activities.

Picture credit:Business Wire