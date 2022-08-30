Caleres names Jack Calandra as senior vice president and CFO

Footwear conglomerate Caleres has announced the appointment of Jack Calandra as its senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 12.

Calandra joins the company from a.k.a Brands, where he served as chief financial officer. He has also held several executive positions at the likes of Tailored Brands and Gap Inc, where he took on the role of senior vice president and CFO of Banana Republic Global, among other positions.

The appointment follows the previously announced CEO succession at Caleres as it continues to transition its executive leadership team for the future.

Calandra, who will be responsible for the company’s finance, accounting and investor relations, will succeed Ken Hannah, who has served as CFO of the group for seven years.

“I see a tremendous amount of opportunity for future value-creation at Caleres,” Calandra said on his appointment in a release.

He continued: “I look forward to working with the entire Caleres team to unlock growth opportunities across the enterprise, to further bolster our financial structure and to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”