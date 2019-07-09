Caleres sings JV to expand presence in the Chinese market

Caleres has announced an expansion of its international strategy. The company said, it will begin to distribute footwear in greater China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, through a joint venture with Brand Investment Holding, a member of the Gemkell Group. Naturalizer and Sam Edelman will be the inaugural brands and both will be marketed and sold across multiple channels, including branded retail stores and e-commerce sites.

“This strategic partnership allows Caleres to continue to expand globally in one of the world’s biggest markets and pairs our footwear expertise and brand strength with Gemkell’s deep knowledge of the Chinese consumer and retail expertise,” said Diane Sullivan, CEO, President and Chairman of Caleres in a statement.

The company added that both Naturalizer and Sam Edelman will be available online in the summer of 2019, with availability at brick and mortar in an initial group of six new stores in key cities. This summer, the first Naturalizer door will open in Beijing and the first Sam Edelman door will be launched in Shanghai with additional stores planned for other markets.

“We look for opportunities to partner with storied brands like Naturalizer and Sam Edelman, which we find to be well-suited to our expertise in brand management and marketing,” added Kwan Heh-Der, CEO of Brand Investment Holding.”

Picture:Facebook/Naturalizer