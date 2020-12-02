Calida Group acquires 98 percent share capital of Lafuma

As announced in September this year, the public buy-out tender offer by Calida Holding AG with subsequent squeeze-out resulted in 4.5 percent of Lafuma SA shares being tendered, which takes the former’s holding in Lafuma to 98 percent.

The company said in a statement that any Lafuma shares not tendered in the public tender offer between 13 and 26 November 2020 will be cancelled on December 4, 2020 by means of a squeeze-out procedure in return for compensation in the amount of the public offer price of 17.99 euros per share

Prior to the transaction, Calida Group held 93.50 percent of the share capital and voting rights of Lafuma. The company had offered a premium of 5.7 percent over the VWAP (volume-weighted average price) of the last 60 calendar days and said that the total transaction volume amounted to 8.2 million euros.

Picture:Lafuma website