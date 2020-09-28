Calida Group aims to take full control of Lafuma

Calida Holding AG has announced its intention to launch a buy-out tender offer followed by a squeeze-out for all outstanding shares of its subsidiary Lafuma SA, listed on Euronext in Paris, France. Calida Group currently holds 93.50 percent of the share capital and voting rights of Lafuma.

The company said in a statement that Calida is offering a price of 17.99 euros for each Lafuma share, corresponding to a premium of 5.7 percent over the VWAP (volume-weighted average price) of the last 60 calendar days and that the total transaction volume amounts to 8.2 million euros.

The company added that irrespective of the outcome of the public tender offer, the group plans to carry out a squeeze-out procedure for all Lafuma shares not tendered in the public tender offer.

Picture:Facebook/Lafuma