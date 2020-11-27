Calida Group appoints Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart as new CEO

The board of directors of Calida Holding AG has appointed Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart as CEO of the Calida Group. The 48-year-old executive, the company said in a statement, will succeed Reiner Pichler in the first half of 2021, who will continue to run the group until his replacement arrives.

Commenting on the new appointment, Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, Chairman of the company’s board of directors said: “Born in Switzerland and with an impressive international leadership career in the apparel industry as well as in digital transformation, Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart is the ideal match to lead the Calida Group into the future.”

The company added that Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart knows the clothing industry extensively from long experience. He held various management positions at VF Corporation for thirteen years, most recently as president of Napapijri and VF EMEA Digital Platform. Schmidt-Eisenhart joined the American company in 2007 to work for The North Face brand. In 2012, he assumed the role of vice president and general manager of the Timberland brand. Prior to joining VF Corporation, Schmidt-Eisenhart had worked for Nike in various product and trade functions.

“I am very happy to take on this exciting task and am convinced that the strong brand portfolio of the Calida Group will create added value for our consumers as well as for our shareholders,” added Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart.

