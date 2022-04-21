Calida Group completes sales of the Millet Mountain Group

The Calida Group has completed the sale of the Millet Mountain Group to Jean-Pierre Millet and Inspiring Sport Capital as scheduled on April 20, 2022.

The company said in a release that Jean-Pierre Millet, investor and grandson of the founder of Millet, together with Inspiring Sport Capital, a private equity company specialised in the sports industry, took over the Millet Mountain Group with the brands Millet and Lafuma Outdoor.

As part of its strategy, Calida Group plans to focus on the core areas of underwear and lingerie with the established brands Calida, Aubade and Erlich Textil, and on outdoor furniture with Lafuma Mobilier.

The company added that the proceeds from the sale of the Millet Mountain Group will be used in particular for acquisitions in the underwear and lingerie segments.