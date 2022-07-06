Calida Group names Hanna Huber as chief information & digital officer

The Calida Group has appointed Dr Hanna Huber as chief information & digital officer (CIDO).

The company said in a release that Huber is expected to assume her position in January 2023.

Commenting on Huber’s appointment, Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the Calida Group said: "We are delighted to have been able to recruit Dr Hanna Huber for this essential task. With her many years of experience in e-commerce and her sound expertise in digitalization strategies, she is predestined to systematise and optimise the digital development of the Calida Group.”

As CIDO, Huber will be responsible for the digital transformation as well as the sustainable digital development of all business areas of the group. The company added that this newly created position will bring the group's IT business areas together under one umbrella in order to continue and further optimise the company's successful digitalization strategy.

Huber has led various IT and technology teams over the past ten years, most recently as group VP technology strategy & governance at the Otto Group in Hamburg.

Prior to this, Huber was director of technology operations at Zalando, where her responsibilities included the cross-team implementation of the technology strategy.