Calida Group nominates two new board members

Calida Holding AG is nominating Patricia Gandji and Laurence Bourdon-Tracol for election to the board of directors at the forthcoming annual general meeting to be held on April 14, 2022.

The company said in a release that Nathalie Gaveau and Marco Gadola, current members of the board, will not be standing for re-election.

Commenting on the nomination of new board members, Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, president of the Calida Group's board of directors, said: “These two experienced managers will complement the Board's existing expertise in a significant way and further strengthen the diversity of our board. As they step down from the board, I would like to sincerely thank Nathalie Gaveau and Marco Gadola for their outstanding commitment.”

Patricia Gandji, German national and resident of Geneva, the company added, is chief people officer and has been CEO for the regions of Europe and America for the luxury group, Richemont, since 2017. She was formerly the head of Northern European business for the Richemont subsidiary, Cartier; a position she held for twelve years.

Laurence Bourdon-Tracol, French national and resident of Berne, has been CFO at Skyscanner since May 2021 and responsible for the global finance function since 2020. Since 2021, she has also held the position of chair of the audit & risk committee of British company Gousto. Previously, Bourdon-Tracol spent more than ten years working in various capacities for eBay Inc. in Switzerland and California.