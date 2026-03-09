Calida Group postpones share buyback programme
Swiss lingerie provider Calida Holding AG will not commence the buyback of its own shares for the time being. “The preparations for the share buyback programme are taking longer than expected,” the Sursee-based group explained in an ad hoc announcement on Monday.
“The start of the announced public share buyback programme on March 9, 2026 must therefore be postponed.” The programme is, however, scheduled to begin “as soon as possible”. The actual start date will be “announced again”.
The group, which includes the brands Calida, Aubade and Cosabella, announced a few days ago that it would “launch a public share buyback programme of up to a maximum of two percent of the issued share capital”. This was scheduled to begin on Monday and “run until the end of September 2026 at the latest”.
The plan was “to cancel the registered shares repurchased under the buyback programme by means of a capital reduction within the capital band”.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH