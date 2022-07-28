Calida Group posts 17.6 percent revenue growth

Despite the uncertainty in global consumer markets, Calida Group said all brands posted positive growth in the first half of 2022. In total and adjusted for currency effects, group sales increased 17.6 percent and 14.8 percent organic to 172.2 million Swiss francs.

“The Calida Group’s well-balanced omni-channel business model once again proved its worth in a half-year marked by geopolitical uncertainties and a volatile market environment. We are aware that the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties as well as the covid pandemic could impact business development in the second half of the year,” said Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the Calida Group in a statement.

By brand, Calida contributed 69.6 million Swiss francs to group sales, a 6.6 percent increase, adjusted for currency effects. Aubade sales were up 25.7 percent, generating 38.4 million Swiss francs. Lafuma Mobilier achieved growth of 25.4 percent with sales of 53.7 million Swiss francs. Erlich Textil contributed 2.2 million Swiss francs from February 2022 and Cosabella 1.9 million Swiss francs from June 2022 to consolidated sales.

Ecommerce sales rose 2 percent year-on-year and adjusted for currency effects. Online retail still generated nearly 24.8 percent of Calida Group sales across the brand portfolio in H1 2022. Growth in the segments of wholesale/space management of 20.9 percent and retail of 30.1 percent outperformed online sales channel growth.

The Calida Group generated an adjusted operating profit of 17.8 million Swiss francs, a 13.6 percent increase. This produced a slightly higher EBIT margin of 10.3 percent. Adjusted EBITDA was 20.7 million Swiss francs, up 10.1 percent.