Calida Group posts 4.6 percent drop in 2023 sales

Calida Group sales in 2023 were 304.4 million Swiss francs, down 4.6 percent from a year earlier, or down 1.7 percent when adjusted for currency effects.

Calida brand's share of group sales was 157.7 million Swiss francs, an increase of 3.8 percent adjusted for currency effects or 1.8 percent in CHF, while against the brand’s pre-pandemic performance, sales grew by 22 percent.

Aubade brand sales declined 4 percent or 7.1 percent in CHF to 70.9 million euros and increased over 25 percent compared to 2019.

"The Calida Group achieved a solid operating result in a very difficult environment, with sales slightly lower compared to the previous year. The strategic realignment focusing on our profitable core brands will support long-term growth for a thriving Calida Group," said Felix Sulzberger, executive chairman of the company in a statement.

Calida Group posts loss in 2023

Lafuma Mobilier sales declined 23.2 percent or 26 percent in CHF in 2023, to 48.9 million euros but increased 18 percent against 2019. Sales at US lingerie brand Cosabella were 1.8 percent lower, at 25.1 million dollars.

Adjusted for currency effects, operating profit declined to 12.2 million Swiss francs in 2023, and EBIT margin dropped to 4 percent. Adjusted net profit also declined to 7 million Swiss francs.

The loss from discontinued operations (Erlich Textil) was 21.7 million Swiss francs, while the total corporate loss amounted to 66.5 million Swiss francs.

The company’s board of directors will propose a dividend of 0.60 Swiss francs per share at the annual general meeting (AGM) on April 5, 2024.

Calida Group announces changes to its board of directors

The company also announced that Stefan Portmann, after eight years of service, and Laurence Bourdon-Tracol, after two years of service, will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming AGM.

The board proposes Corinna Werkle for election as a new member. With over 35 years of management experience in international clothing companies in Europe, America and Asia, the company said, she brings new impulses to the Calida Group.

The company added that after 25 years with the group, most recently as COO, Daniel Gemperle will retire in April 2024 and Hanna Huber, who joined as CIDO in 2023, has decided to pursue a new career opportunity outside the company.