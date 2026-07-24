Calida Group sells Cosabella to focus on core brands

Swiss company Calida Group is selling its US lingerie brand Cosabella to the New York-based Crown Brands Group. The sale was made as part of an asset purchase agreement concluded on July 23, 2026. The purchase price of the transaction was not disclosed. The Swiss lingerie company aims to simplify its brand portfolio and focus on its core brands, Calida and Aubade, going forward. Cosabella was only acquired in May 2022 for 80 million US dollars.

The sale follows a strategic review of the brand. In the first half of 2026, Cosabella recorded a 36.6 percent decline in sales to 4.3 million Swiss francs (5.26 million dollars) as part of a repositioning. However, Calida Group emphasises that the divestment is part of its strategic focus.

Sales decline, profitability increases

With the announcement of the sale, the group also published its half-year figures. In the first half of 2026, Calida Group generated sales of 93.7 million Swiss francs, representing a decline of 7.9 percent. However, the adjusted operating loss (EBIT) improved to 0.3 million Swiss francs from minus 1.8 million Swiss francs in the same period last year.

The core brand Calida generated 62.7 million Swiss francs and recorded a currency-adjusted sales decline of 3.7 percent. At the same time, the brand improved its gross margin by deliberately avoiding extensive discount campaigns, according to the company. Investments in modernised collections and a stronger focus on younger female customers are intended to support growth in the direct-to-consumer business.

Aubade also suffered a decline, with a currency-adjusted sales decrease of 5.5 percent to 26.7 million Swiss francs. However, the e-commerce business developed positively, growing by almost double digits, particularly in the US.

For the full year, the company confirms its forecast of an operating EBIT margin of more than 6 percent.