Calida H1 sales dip, profit rises due to Lafuma Mobilier sale

The Swiss lingerie group Calida Holding AG (Calida Group) suffered substantial sales losses in the first six months of the 2025 financial year. However, the sale of the outdoor furniture division, Lafuma Mobilier, resulted in a higher profit. In its half-year report published on Thursday, the group also emphasised its commitment to continuing its strategic course.

"In a persistently challenging market environment, the Calida Group once again demonstrated its resilience and innovative strength," stated chief executive officer Thomas Stöcklin. "The measures introduced for operational optimisation and focusing on core values are progressing according to plan, but they need time to reach their full potential." Stöcklin therefore urged patience. "Only when the markets calm down and consumers regain confidence will the strategic changes increasingly take effect."

From January to June, group sales from continuing operations, excluding contributions from Lafuma Mobilier (sold to Peugeot Frères Industrie in the summer of 2024), amounted to 101.7 million Swiss francs. This represented a decrease of 8.6 percent compared to the same period last year. Adjusted for exchange rate changes, revenue shrank by 7.1 percent.

Sales for all group brands fell short of the previous year's figures. The core brand, Calida, recorded a decrease of 5.5 percent (4.4 percent currency adjusted) to 66 million Swiss francs. Aubade's revenue fell by 10.2 percent (8.5 percent currency adjusted) to 28.9 million Swiss francs, which, according to the company, was primarily due to the "weak domestic market in France".

Sales at the US label Cosabella slumped by 26 percent (23.5 percent currency adjusted) to 6.8 million Swiss francs. "The repositioning of Cosabella, as well as the organisational and structural restructuring of the brand's business, continues to require time," the group acknowledged. The significant decline in sales in the first half of the year was attributed to several factors. These included "production delays for the first newly developed product series", the "deliberate avoidance of unprofitable sales" and the "significant economic and trade uncertainties".

Due to the decline in sales and a lower margin, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations shrank from 2.7 million to 1.2 million Swiss francs. The net loss from continuing operations increased from 1 million to just under 2 million Swiss francs. Thanks to the income from the sale of Lafuma Mobilier, the group was able to increase its net profit attributable to shareholders from 1.2 million to 1.4 million Swiss francs.

The group expressed confidence regarding future developments. "The growth impulses will gradually intensify. The organic development of the core brands Calida and Aubade underscores the potential of the brand portfolio. At the same time, the development of Cosabella in the US market is being systematically driven forward," it said in a statement.