Calida posts rise in full year sales

Adjusted for exchange rate effects, the Calida Group said, consolidated net sales increased year on year by 1.7 percent to 404.3 million Swiss francs (427.8 million dollars) in 2019. The company added that in the reporting year, 50.9 million Swiss francs (53.8 million dollars) of the sales were generated by the group as a whole, corresponding to a share of 12.6 percent of total revenue, relates to e-commerce, which grew by 20.2 percent within the year.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Reiner Pichler, CEO of the Calida Group in a statement: “We were quick to recognise the evolving market dynamics and defined corresponding strategic priorities, which apply to all the brands of the group and have been systematically implemented. Combined with the tireless efforts of our employees, I believe this to be one of the main reasons for the encouraging growth in revenue and earnings across all brands.”

The company further said that around 84 percent of total group sales in the reporting year were generated outside Switzerland. Expansion of the group’s position in markets such as Germany, Austria and France, and Europe in general, continues to be a priority objective in developing the market and Calida believes that the Japanese market presents interesting opportunities, in particular for the Millet Mountain Group.

