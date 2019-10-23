Calida sells its trademark Eider to Korean group

Calida Group has announced that it has received a binding offer from the Korean K2 Group to sell its trademark Eider, subject to a works council consultation process in France. Eider is one of the three brands of the Millet Mountain Group, a fully owned subsidiary of Calida affiliate Lafuma Group.

Commenting on the development, Reiner Pichler, CEO of the Calida Group said: “With the sale of Eider, the Millet Mountain Group will focus on the brands Millet and Lafuma, allowing us to concentrate our efforts and increase market share even faster.”

The company said in a statement that with this acquisition and based on its current success in South Korea, K2 Group aims to take the international development of the Eider brand to a new level. The Millet Mountain Group was founded in 1962 and acquired by Lafuma Group in 2008. K2 Group, which already owns the trademark Eider for South Korea, is one of the leaders in the outdoor market in South Korea.

Picture:Facebook/Eider