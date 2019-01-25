Calvin Klein introduces recycling label

Calvin Klein has hopped on the bandwagon of fashion brands looking to get more eco-friendly. Their products will now feature an instruction label on how to recycle the packaging. The brand's parent company PVH Corp. has partnered with How2Recycle, a company that focuses on creating labels for recycling purposes.

"PVH is blazing the trail by being the first company in the apparel space to commit to featuring accurate, consistent recycling labels on their packaging," said Caroline Cox, project manager at How2Recycle, in a statement.

Calvin Klein's partnership with How2Recycle aims to educate consumers on the effects of recycling. According to Retail Dive, labels will educate consumers on each component of packaging and if the materials are widely recyclable, if the user should consult a local recycling program or if there is a store drop-off station for disposal at a participating retailer.

"As a global apparel company, we recognize that we have a responsibility to reduce waste, and one key way to do so is by minimizing our packaging and making it recyclable," Marissa Pagnani-McGowan, group vice president of corporate responsibility at PVH Corp, said in a statement.

As consumers are becoming more educated and eco-conscious about fashion's effect on the environment, fashion brands are responding accordingly. According to a 2012 Ethical Consumerism Report, 50 percent of shoppers avoided buying something because of their concerns over the negative impact it would have on the environment. Brands like Calvin Klein are stepping up to not only reduce their ecological footprint, but retain their customers as well.

photo: Calvin Klein SS19, Catwalkpictures.com