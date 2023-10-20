Calvin Klein names Eva Vidal Dans as chief product officer

Calvin Klein has announced the appointment of Eva Vidal Dans as chief product officer, effective immediately.

The company said in a statement that she will report to Eva Serrano, the company’s global brand president.

Commenting on the new appointment, Eva Serrano said: “Eva Vidal Dans is a seasoned merchandising and product executive whose creativity, inspirational leadership style and deep fashion expertise will help strengthen and grow Calvin Klein’s product offering.”

In her new role, the company added, Eva Vidal Dans will oversee the entire product creation process. She will set the strategic direction for the global product development framework and partner closely with design and supply on a cohesive end-to-end product offering.

Eva Vidal Dans joins the Calvin Klein team from Inditex, where she most recently led the product strategy for the Zara Group and their Sustainability Innovation Hub.

Prior to that, the company further said, she oversaw the design, sourcing and product divisions, where she led a team of 100 and built successful product strategies for Zara’s over 200 commercial markets.