Calvin Klein to restructure European operations, job losses expected

Calvin Klein is understood to be planning a restructuring of its European operations amid an ongoing strategy to refocus on the US business, with staff layoffs expected.

The premium label has its sights set on a renewed global structure through the revamp, led by global president Eva Serrano, who had joined the company in March 2023 and now reports to Stefan Larsson, the CEO of Calvin Klein’s parent PVH.

Resulting job losses are expected to impact design, product development and other creative divisions, a source for WWD said, with around 100 jobs to ultimately be cut between May and August.

A spokesperson for PVH confirmed to the media outlet that there would be layoffs, yet did not elaborate on the number. She did note, however, that alongside “workforce reductions”, certain job descriptions had changed to reflect new or different responsibilities, while other roles had been created.

Plans aim for more ‘consistent brand image’

The wider restructuring strategy was initiated back in November last year, when Calvin Klein had announced that it would be expanding the capabilities of its global product teams in its birth city of New York.

In Europe, however, the plan is to “create stronger products for all regions” to ensure a “strong and consistent brand image that cuts through with the consumer”, PVH’s spokesperson continued.

It was further highlighted that Amsterdam would continue to operate as a hub for the PVH business and Tommy Hilfiger, as Europe, the Middle East and Africa remain some of the group’s most important growth markets.

The spokesperson added: “Our vision is to build Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger into the most desirable lifestyle brands, and make PVH one of the highest performing groups. In executing this vision, Amsterdam plays a significant role as both our regional EMEA headquarters, and as the global headquarters for our Tommy Hilfiger brand.”