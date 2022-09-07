Calzedonia Group snaps up majority stake in luxury label Antonio Marras

Italy’s Calzedonia Group has taken its first foray into the luxury world after buying a majority stake in the eponymous label of Sardinian fashion designer Antonio Marras.

The Verona-based group announced Wednesday it has snapped up an 80 percent stake in the business.

Calzedonia Group, whose portfolio already includes its namesake brand as well as Intimissimi, Tezenis, Falconeri, and Intimissimi Uomo, said it will use its experience in retail and production as well as its “financial strength” to help grow the brand.

Founder Marras “will continue to work on the creation and development of unique clothing items, accessories and furnishing complements, amongst others, inspired by his art”, the group added.

Calzedonia Group steps into luxury

Commenting on the acquisition in a statement, Calzedonia Group managing director and president Sandro Veronesi said: “This agreement represents our group’s entrance into a highly exclusive, creative world that is new for us and should therefore be approached with great prudence and respect.

“We are, however, firmly convinced that the art and intuition of Antonio Marras, supported by our organisation, can yield excellent results”.

Marras launched the first collection of his namesake label in 1987. Fast forward to 1996 and the brand presented its first couture runway show in Rome, before three years later debuting its first prêt-à-porter collection in Milan.

The designer also served as artistic director of fashion house Kenzo from 2003 to 2011, said in a statement:

Commenting on the acquisition by Calzedonia Group, Marras said: “I am extremely happy about this agreement with Sandro Veronesi.

“Finally, I will be able to devote all my time to the creative side of business, relying on the great professionals who will be working alongside me in this new adventure.”