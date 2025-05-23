Cambridge Satchel parent company secures 100 million euros in new financing

Compagnie Chargeurs Invest, the parent company of Cambridge Satchel, Swaine and Nativa, has said that it has raised 108 million euros in financing as it continues into a new strategic chapter.

The French firm had already secured a 75 million euro loan in December 2024, following a year that was “marked by strong cash generation and very solid performance from its asset portfolio”, chairman and chief executive officer, Michaël Fribourg, said in a release.

This latest financing comes in the form of a syndicated loan with competitive financial terms and long maturity, backed by four financial institutions, as well as new renewable bilateral credit lines with Arkéa Banque and Bpifrance.

Compagnie said that with this, the finance firms have “thus reaffirmed their commitment” to supporting the company “in the deployment of its new strategic trajectory”.

“With their support, the group will be able to focus its resources on accelerating the creation of sustainable value,” it added.

Fribourg said the company intended to pursue a “dynamic management strategy for its asset portfolio in the coming years” as it looks to “globally enhance the competitive advantages of our high-growth global champions”.

He added: “The strong demand for the group’s signature reflects the long-term attractivity of our business model and the financial strength of the Compagnie, which owns high-quality assets with significant financial and intrinsic value.”

In 2024, Compagnie, which operates across nearly 100 countries, reported revenues of 729.6 million euros, an 11.9 percent uptick on the year prior on a reported basis. The company’s operating profit, meanwhile, rose 113.3 percent to 38.6 million euros.