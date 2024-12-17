Cambridge Satchel targeting triple revenue growth within two years

French group Chargeurs, which acquired Cambridge Satchel in 2022, is looking to scale operations for the British accessories brand internationally as it looks to triple the brand’s revenue within the next two years.

In a statement, Chargeurs describes Cambridge Satchel as “a brand on the rise,” after achieving successful growth since it took over the brand following a repositioning of the leather accessories brand within the accessible luxury segment by transforming its product offering and implementing exclusive partnerships with prominent brands.

Cambridge Satchel it adds has garnered loyalty among British customers, but the reinvention of the brand under the new leadership has helped to broaden its audience and target a contemporary and international clientele, and it is looking to utilise this growth to scale its operations with a retail expansion in Europe.

Cambridge Satchel planning retail expansion in Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam

Currently, Cambridge Satchel’s retail network operates exclusively in England, with a flagship store in Cambridge, a boutique in Covent Garden, London, and a new 881-square-foot store in Leeds' historic Victoria Quarter, which opened in November, but to help the brand drive sales growth and enhance brand visibility Chargeurs says it needs to expand into Europe.

The British accessories brand is targeting European cities, including Paris in France, Berlin in Germany, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands, which it adds have “strong commercial appeal, driven by their populations and tourist traffic”.

Cambridge Satchel campaign Credits: Cambridge Satchel

Additionally, Cambridge Satchel is looking to strengthen its retail presence in the UK, with additional openings expected in other “commercially vibrant cities” in 2025.

Carine de Koenigswarter, president of personal goods at Chargeurs, said: "Over the past two years, we have worked actively to build the new image of the Cambridge Satchel brand, grounded in modernised and strengthened fundamentals. The initial successes are already visible, with fully redesigned collections that captivate a new clientele and attract internationally renowned companies in the graphic arts, film, and museum sectors, who propose valuable partnerships.

“This is a tremendous source of pride, and a recognition of the work accomplished. Accelerating our international expansion is our next challenge, at the heart of our 2025-2030 strategic development plan.”

Cambridge Satchel revitalised by new product offering

Cambridge Satchel campaign Credits: Cambridge Satchel

Chargeurs says the growth in recent years follows the revitalisation of the brand’s product offering, revamping classic silhouettes with “a more contemporary spirit,” through what it calls a “trendy colour palette” and expanding the range with new leather goods, particularly smaller formats in response to demand. By adding small fashion accessories that complement its collections, the brand has been able to target a younger consumer.

The French group has also heavily invested in marketing to revitalise the brand’s visual identity through redesigning its website and implementing a more targeted social media strategy, which it adds has “significantly enhanced its recognition” of the brand. Between November 2023 and September 2024, reach increased significantly by +32 percent, and engagement rates on Instagram were boosted by +170 percent.

Cambridge Satchel x Wicked collection Credits: Cambridge Satchel

Cambridge Satchel brand recognition helped by Wicked and Hello Kitty collaborations

The past year has also seen the brand raise its profile with collaborations with Hello Kitty and Wicked. The dedicated Hello Kitty collection was particularly popular with American customers, generating nearly one million visits to Cambridge Satchel’s website between November 2023 and September 2024. While the exclusive licensing partnership with Universal Studios for the movie Wicked has garnered global recognition for the brand. The Wicked collection of 23 bags and accessories is inspired by the film’s themes and characters Elphaba and Glinda, with prices starting at 45 pounds.

Cambridge Satchel also adds that collaborations will continue to be part of its ongoing strategy and has announced a partnership with the London National Gallery to celebrate its bicentennial ‘NG200’. For this collaboration, Cambridge Satchel has designed an exclusive leather goods collection inspired by the colours and patterns of Impressionist artworks on display, which are available in the museum's store and online shop.

Cambridge Satchel x Hello Kitty Credits: Cambridge Satchel