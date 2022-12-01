Camden Market debuts online retail platform for independent traders

Independent retailers and producers within London’s Camden Market will now be available to shop online after the area’s operator LabTech launched a sustainable marketplace for its partners.

Forty of the market’s traders have signed up to the platform, developed in partnership with Good Sixty, offering 2,000 products across multiple categories.

In a release, LabTech said the initiative hopes to help traders sell online in a way that they could not achieve independently, bringing them to an audience that may not be able to experience the destination in person.

Launching in time for Christmas, the platform will offer nationwide UK delivery to further support the brands and bring them to more shoppers.

Speaking on the platform, LabTech’s commercial director, Maggie Milosavljevic, said that many of the market’s merchants had been asking for help to get online.

She continued: “Launching this platform helps us bring a critical mass of Camden Market’s best brands to the online marketplace, using our world-famous destination to help our traders gain traction and recognition in this space.

“It also opens the Camden Market offer to a nationwide audience; while it is a destination that creates such a unique experience, we can see the value that an omni-channel offer adds for our independent retailers and customers.”