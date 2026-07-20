Canada Goose achieves 50 percent emissions reduction in FY26 sustainability report

Canada Goose has closed out the first chapter of its sustainability strategy with a 50 percent cut in market-based Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its FY19 baseline, approval of its climate targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and full diversion of post-consumer warranty waste from landfill in FY26.

The milestones are detailed in the company's newly released FY26 Impact Report, which marks the end of a five-year sustainability strategy and lays out priorities for what Canada Goose is calling its "next chapter." The report is accompanied by an ESG Deep Dive with further detail on performance across the company's six sustainability pillars.

The emissions reduction was driven largely by electrification of manufacturing facilities and a shift toward renewable electricity. Alongside the 50 percent cut, Canada Goose secured SBTi approval for both its near-term and net-zero emissions targets, giving the company third-party validation of its climate roadmap heading into the next phase.

On the product side, Canada Goose reports that 100 percent of post-consumer global warranty waste was diverted from landfill in FY26, up sharply from 78 percent in FY20. The company also pointed to its Generations resale and repair program, through which more than 19,000 products were recirculated rather than discarded.

The report also documents changes in how Canada Goose sources materials. The share of materials purchased for domestic manufacturing classified as Preferred Fibres and Materials rose to 91 percent, up from just 21 percent in FY21. Bluesign-approved fabrics climbed to 89 percent, up from 45 percent over the same period, while 81 percent of Tier 1 suppliers are now participating in the company's Social Compliance Program, up from 46 percent in FY20.

Canada Goose says it has strengthened the data underpinning its sustainability claims, completing life cycle assessments across all products manufactured globally in FY26. The company also reports 65 percent primary data coverage for Scope 3 emissions tied to global transportation. A figure it says will sharpen its greenhouse gas accounting going forward.

On the conservation side, the company noted continued support for polar bear habitat protection, with 8 million Canadian dollars donated to Polar Bears International since 2007.

Looking ahead

Carrie Baker, president, brand and commercial at Canada Goose, framed the results as the foundation for a more targeted approach going forward.

"Five years ago, we set our sights on building the foundation for how sustainability is embedded across our business. The next phase is about sharpening our focus," Baker said in a statement. "We've made meaningful progress, from reducing operational emissions and advancing circularity to strengthening responsible sourcing, and now have a clearer understanding of where our efforts can make the greatest environmental and social impact. As we look ahead, that understanding will continue to shape how we operate, innovate and grow responsibly.”

Canada Goose said its next phase will center on four priorities: strengthening climate action, advancing circularity, deepening supply chain transparency, and using its expanded data and a comprehensive sustainability risk assessment to guide priorities across the business and value chain.