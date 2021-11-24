Canada Goose announces Paul Cadman as president of Asia-Pacific division

Canada Goose has appointed Paul Cadman as president of its Asia-Pacific division.

Cadman will oversee all business activities across the APAC region, which includes Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Having joined Canada Goose with 30 years of experience in the luxury goods industry, Cadman previously held positions at Salvatore Ferragamo, Asprey and Garrard, Bvlgari and Estée Lauder.

“Throughout my career in the luxury goods industry, I have learned how to drive success and quality growth across the globe. I have long admired Canada Goose’s authentic heritage, functionality and its persistent innovation,” said Cadman.

The appointment of Cadman comes as Canada Goose continues to focus on building its business in the Asia-Pacific region, with store openings in Harbin, Nanjing, Ningbo, Beijing, Taipei and Macau.

“Paul is a trusted brand advisor, having consulted us for years,” said Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose. “Paul’s experience, entrepreneurial nature and regionally-specific industry knowledge makes him the best fit for the role as we strengthen our brand presence and further execute against our long-term growth strategy.”