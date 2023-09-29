Canada Goose appoints new board members, CTO named

Clothing brand Canada Goose has announced the appointment of two new board members, as well as the name of its new chief technology officer, Marjan Anwar Khan.

Former chief financial officer of luxury group Richemont, Gary Saage, and partner of Bain Capital Private Equity, Jennifer Davis, will be joining Canada Goose board of directors, effective immediately.

Davis will succeed Josh Bekenstein, who has announced his decision to resign from the board, while Saage is to also join the audit committee.

Meanwhile, in her new CTO position, Khan has been tasked with leading the brand’s technological evolution, including developing a system-wide architecture strategy and automation practices.

She joins the company from Restaurant Brands International, where she led Tech Partner Success and the Project Management Office in her most recent role.

In addition to the appointments, chief product officer Woody Blackford is set to exit the company, with the search for a new design lead on the way.

The president of the APAC region Paul Cadman has also left Canada Goose, with the group stating that it was confident in the “strong leadership team” who will be managing these areas in the interim.

In a release, Dani Reiss, chairman and CEO of Canada Goose, said that the appointments come at a time when the company is embarking on a new chapter of global growth.

Reiss continued: “Our newest board members will draw on their extensive knowledge and expertise in finance, luxury and retail to help our team to continue to execute against our strategic growth pillars, while Marjan will lead our technology transformation.”