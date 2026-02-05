Canada Goose increases quarterly sales by 14 percent, appoints new North America president

Canadian apparel provider Canada Goose Holdings Inc. significantly increased its sales in the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. This was largely due to significant growth in the US and China. Profit, however, fell short of the previous year's level. The Toronto-based down jacket specialist announced the latest results on Thursday, which were above market expectations. It also revealed a new appointment to a key position.

In the third quarter, which ended on December 28, Canada Goose achieved sales of 694.5 million Canadian dollars. This represented an increase of 14.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, revenues grew by 13.2 percent.

Sales in its direct-to-consumer channel grew by 14.1 percent to 591.0 million Canadian dollars, driven by rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region and North America. This represents a 13.2 percent increase on a constant currency basis. The wholesale business saw a 16.6 percent increase to 88.3 million Canadian dollars, or 13.9 percent on a constant currency basis.

Patrick Bourke to lead North America business immediately

Overall, revenues in North America increased by 20.0 percent to 303.1 million Canadian dollars, or 20.2 percent on a constant currency basis. This was primarily due to strong growth of 23.3 percent in the US. In Greater China, sales increased by 13.1 percent to 248.3 million Canadian dollars, a 13.2 percent rise on a constant currency basis. In the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, sales grew by 4.7 percent to 53.3 million Canadian dollars, or 6.3 percent on a constant currency basis.

Revenues in the EMEA region, which includes Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, rose by 5.0 percent to 89.8 million Canadian dollars. On a constant currency basis, however, they declined by 3.3 percent.

Despite the significant sales growth, operating income decreased by 2.0 percent to 200.2 million Canadian dollars. This was due to a lower gross margin; higher operating and marketing expenses; and negative one-off effects. Net income attributable to shareholders decreased by 3.5 percent to 134.8 million Canadian dollars.

Canada Goose also announced the promotion of Patrick Bourke to president, North America. Bourke has been with the company for almost ten years, holding various leadership positions. He will lead the North America business with immediate effect, according to a statement. In his new role, Bourke is responsible for brand development; the retail and wholesale business; and strengthening customer relationships in the region.